Paula Ray Bowles, 64, passed away on June 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Office Pub and Deli in Frankfort, Kentucky. A private family church service will also be held at Faith Community Church in Stamping Ground, Kentucky with Pastor Sabrina Sands officiating.

Paula Ray Bowles

Paula was born on July 2, 1957, to the late Clarence Raymond Bowles and Georgia Mae Disponett Moore. She retired from Verizon where she was employed as a telephone operator. She will be remembered for her love of all animals, especially her kitty cat, Little Girl. Paula dearly loved her son, grandsons and family.

She is survived by her son, Damon Bowles; sister, Brenda Hatchell; two grandsons, Damon Scott Bowles and Tristan Gene Bowles; and many other loving family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Connie Bowles Harrison.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

