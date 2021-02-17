Paulette Motte Childers, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 14, 2021, (Valentines Day). She was born July 12, 1925, in Namur, Belgium to the late Firmin and Bertha Motte.

Paulette was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Childers; and a son, Paul Martin Childers.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Hanly (Eddie); three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Paulette was honored in 2009 by Frankfort Mayor Gippy Graham for aiding American Soldiers during World War II and was given a "Key to the City."

She and her mother, Bertha Motte, spoke English and saved three American Pilots in 1944 who had been shot down over Namur, Belgium. She married Martin Childers in 1947 and came to the U.S. where she raised her family. Paulette was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and a Kentucky Colonel.

She never met a stranger and had many wonderful friends. She loved to travel and made many trips to her home country of Brussels, Belgium, to visit her relatives and also traveled to Canada and throughout the U.S.

Paulette loved fine dining, knitting, crocheting, you name it, she could do it. She was employed for 20 years by Scheneley Distillery and then Kentucky State Government where she retired.

Paulette was a long time member of the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church and also the First Presbyterian Church.

Per her wishes, her body was donated to the University of Kentucky Medical Research Center. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date due to inclement weather and COVID. More information will be forth coming.

