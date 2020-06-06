LAWRENCEBURG — A funeral service for Pauline Kinder Clark, 85, is planned for 1 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. She died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

