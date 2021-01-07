Pauline Cora Duvall, 92, widow of William Samuel "Bill" Duvall, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pauline was born to the late Edgar Victoria and Oma Joise Poe Towles in Dayton, Kentucky, on Jan. 3, 1929.
She was a graduate of Stamping Ground High School. Pauline worked as a Professional Assistant to Charles Fleischmann of the 3rd Riverside Corporation.
Pauline is survived by daughter, Marzetta Goldsmith of Cincinnati, Ohio and son, Dennis Duvall of Loveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Dustin Duvall, Lorrie Benson, Bryan Duvall and Jamie Knecht; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Duvall, Alia Duvall, Aiden Knecht, Landon Duvall, Shane Benson and Trent Benson. Pauline is also survived by her siblings, Donald C. Towles, Lester Towles, Ann Wainscott and Nila Marksberry.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Lorena Towles, Lucy Steigler, Flora Evelyn Farrow, Mary Ruth Locke; and her brothers, Walter G. Towles, Edgar Towles, Gerald (Jerry) Towles, Leslie Towles and Larry (Rusty) Towles.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be 11 a.m. with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky.
Due to Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
