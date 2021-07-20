Pauline Denton Devers Hockensmith, age 103, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Donna Whortenbury officiating. Burial will follow at Stamping Ground Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Monday.

Mrs. Hockensmith was born in Scott County, Kentucky on March 4, 1918, to the late Theophlis “Theo” and Hannah Bell Devers. She retired from Lerman’s Clothing in Frankfort after many years as a sales clerk. Mrs. Hockensmith was a member of the Capital Church of God. She devoted her life to church activities including teaching Sunday school and playing the piano. 

She is survived by her daughter, Lou Ann Feck; grandchildren, Christi LeMay (Dale) and Warren Hockensmith; great-grandchildren, Amber Roland, Kyle LeMay, Sara Adams, Justin Feck and Ryan Feck; great-great-grandchildren, Taylor Barnes, Christian Patrick, Caitlyn Marrs, Peyton LeMay, Brooklyn LeMay, Andrew Adams, Daniel Adams, Natalie Feck, Braxton Feck, Layne Feck, Ashtyn May and Miya Feck; great-great-great-grandchildren, Noah Power, Lily Power and Raelynn Power; one niece and one nephew.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Paul D. Feck and Angela Hockensmith; brothers, Stewart Devers, Gayle Devers, Buford Devers and Woodrow Devers; and her sister, Betty Lou Devers.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Capital Church of God.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

