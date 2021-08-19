Pauline Penn Munson, age 97, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jay Stratton and Bro. Scott Van Ness officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. 

Pauline was born on February 13, 1924, to the late Robert Orville Penn and Ione Shields Penn. She served most of her life as a homemaker caring for her children, grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Bellepoint Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great- and great-great-grandmother. 

She is survived by her children, Judy Wells (Kenneth), Margaret Wells (Bill), Linda Pilkington, and Douglas “Buddy” Munson (Judy); eleven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and five step great-great grandchildren. She was also blessed with several nieces, nephews and cousins. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Parker Munson; sister, Norma Lee Penn; grandson, Anthony Poynter; and three great-grandchildren; and two step grandchildren. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Wells, Brian Wells, David Pilkington, Robbie Munson, Shane Munson, Herbert “Jr.” Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Amos Jennings, David Nesselrode, Randy Pritchett, and Brad Robinson. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook www.harrodbrothers.com.

