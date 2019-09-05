LEXINGTON — Services for Pauline Phillips Stucker, 91, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Stucker died Wednesday.

