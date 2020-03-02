LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Pauline Weldon Riley, 84, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Riley died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

