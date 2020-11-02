Pauline Robinson Martin, 98, of Frankfort, died Saturday at her daughter’s home in Shelbyville. A native of Lawrenceburg, Pauline was a retired clerk for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Pauline enjoyed listening to music and looked forward to her visits to the Senior Citizen Center.
She was the daughter of the late Sara Myrtle Smith and E.R. Robinson and was preceded in death by husband, Roger Martin; daughter, Pam Hale; sister, Juanita Wade; and brother, E.R. Robinson Jr.
Survivors include her son, Ronnie (Carol) Martin, Frankfort; and daughter, Faye (Ken) Hyde, Shelbyville; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Private services are planned.
Pallbearers will be Richard Hyde, David Todd, Steven Cox, Paul Todd, Scott Walter, David Stumph, Keegan Ward and John Cooper.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Social distancing and face covering will be required for all services. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
