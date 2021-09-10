Pauline Wilson Grimes, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, honoring her 96th birthday. 

Pauline W. Grimes

Mrs. Grimes was born in Pineville, Kentucky, on September 22, 1925, to the late James Franklin Wilson and Ollie Acuff Wilson. She retired from the Franklin County Board of Education. 

She is survived by her sons, Jesse Franklin Grimes, Paul Allen Grimes (Peggy), and Alvin Lee Grimes; grandchildren, Joshua Adam Grimes, Cameron Tyler Grimes, Ethan Grimes, and Machaela Grimes; and one great-granddaughter, Jordan. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Grimes; and siblings, Floyd Wilson, Henry Lee Wilson, Roy Wilson, and Betty Louise Smith. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund in care of Karen DiRaimo, 33 Timberlawn Circle, Frankfort, KY 40601. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

