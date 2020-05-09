LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be observed for Paxtyn Rae Edgington, 6, daughter of Brian and Ashley Edgington, and granddaughter of Donald and Brenda Edgington and Larry and Patsy Peak. Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Paxtyn died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Paxtyn Edgington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

