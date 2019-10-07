Pearl Brewer Grimes, age 96, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Services will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, and at North Frankfort Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. service time on Friday.
Mrs. Grimes was born in Frankfort, on March 29, 1923, to the late Robert Beckham and Ivory Hutcherson Brewer. She retired from Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company after many years serving in the cafeteria. She was a godly woman and member of North Frankfort Baptist Church. With a friendly and outgoing personality, Mrs. Grimes loved to meet people and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Linda Grimes Perkins and Allen Grimes (Rosemary); siblings, Anna Adcock, James Brewer (Betty), Danny Brewer (Janice), and Bailey Brewer; grandchildren, Cathy Perkins, Jeff Grimes (Valerie), Lee Perkins, Greg Grimes (Michele), Karen Holder (Wayne) and Susie Paul (Jay); 20 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren. She was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, John Allen Grimes; siblings, Claire Moore, Turner Brewer, Violet Trussel, and A.C. Brewer; and son-in-law, Dewey Perkins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua Grimes, Greg Grimes, Brandon Holder, Christopher Holder, Tyler Grimes, Jonathan Grimes and Jacob Holder. Honorary pallbearers will be Dawson Grimes, Zyler Grimes, Michael Grimes, Romero Grimes and Kylen Holder.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin County Home Health or North Frankfort Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.