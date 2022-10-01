Services for Pearl Duncan Johnson, 89, wife of Leonard F. “Doby” Johnson, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Mike Colston. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. She died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

