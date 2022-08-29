Pearla Allene Wells, 99, widow of Ralph Emerson Wells, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022. She lived by the motto: “I make the best of each day.” And, her smile could light up any room.

She was born in Mary, Kentucky, on March 14, 1923, to the late Ernie Ray and Edith Patton. She was the oldest of 14 children and is survived by her two youngest sisters, Priscilla Patton Collins of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Patricia Patton Alexander of Campton, Kentucky; and many loving nieces and nephews. 

