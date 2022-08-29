Pearla Allene Wells, 99, widow of Ralph Emerson Wells, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022. She lived by the motto: “I make the best of each day.” And, her smile could light up any room.
She was born in Mary, Kentucky, on March 14, 1923, to the late Ernie Ray and Edith Patton. She was the oldest of 14 children and is survived by her two youngest sisters, Priscilla Patton Collins of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Patricia Patton Alexander of Campton, Kentucky; and many loving nieces and nephews.
During WWII, she worked at General Electric in Owensboro, Kentucky, making radio tubes for the Army teletype machines. Years later, she became known as Mama Wells when she opened a daycare in her Frankfort home where for 12 years she cared for and loved each child as she did her own four children.
In 1980, she began working for the State Department for Community Based Services, Division of Family Support-Field Services. She walked to and from work each day and became a beloved friend and colleague to many before retiring at the age of 85. She was a member of the Frankfort First United Methodist Church and faithfully served weekly in the church nursery for 40 years.
She loved spending time with her family and hosting them for home-cooked Sunday meals where her fried chicken was a favorite. Other specialties included her infamous grilled cheese sandwiches, fried apple pies, homemade donuts, cinnamon toast, gingerbread and fudge.
She enjoyed tending to her home garden and passed her love of gardening on to her children and grandchildren. After the passing of her beloved husband, she went on adventurous vacations with her son and daughters.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis King (Monta), Alabaster, Alabama, Gwen Phipps (Jack) Frankfort, Mary Hudson (Mike) Frankfort; and son, LTC(R) Ralph D. Wells (Sang), Huntsville, Alabama; her grandchildren, Traci Tidmore (Matt), Jeremy King (Amber), Tina Gentile (Josh), Evan Hudson (Brittany), Kelly McClanahan (Ralph), Emily Mullins (Nic), Noel Hudson and Nicole Wells; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Felicity, Caleb, Connor, Lyla and Lily.
We request that any visitors kindly wear a mask. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at Porter and Son Funeral Home in Campton, Kentucky, from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022. Services will be held at Porter and Son Funeral Home in Campton, Kentucky, at 1 p.m. on Friday, conducted by her granddaughter’s husband, Pastor Matt Tidmore.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Phipps, Jeremy King, Noel Hudson, Trent Catilla, Nic Mullins and Marvin Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb and Connor King.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.