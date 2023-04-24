LAWRENCEBURG — A funeral Mass for Pedro Vanegas Ramos, 77, will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ramos died Saturday, April 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Pedro Ramos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription