Peggy Sue Abner, 46, wife of Brian Abner, passed away at her home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Peggy was born in Columbus, Indiana, on March 20, 1974. She graduated from Seymour High School in Seymour, Indiana, and later received her Phlebotomy Certification through Ivy Tech College in Columbus, Indiana. Throughout her life, Peggy had lived in El Paso, Texas; Brownstown, Seymour, Paris Crossing, and Scottsburg in Indiana; and Wytheville, Virginia, before most recently residing in Frankfort, Kentucky. She attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Seymour and enjoyed running her own photography business.
Peggy leaves behind her loving husband, Brian; two sons who she cherished greatly, Jared Wayne Abner and Camron Taylor Abner; her mother, Linda Joan Minton; in-laws, William Edward Abner and Linda Francis Burdine Abner; sister, Cindy Jo Turner, half-sisters, Mary June Coyner and Lora Dean Wiseman; and grandmother, Lena Minton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Stidams; a sister, Teri Lynn Edwards; and two half-brothers, Robert Lee Stidams and Gary Dale Stidams.
The family will hold private services at Rogers Funeral Home followed by burial in the Frankfort Cemetery. A link to join the service virtually can be found at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Pallbearers will be Bob Coyner, Kenny Minton, Caleb Turner, Bill Stidams, Roger Rotert and Jerry Ousley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Abner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
