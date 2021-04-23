Services for Peggy Ann Boatman Younger, 75, widow of Franklin Younger, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Younger died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Younger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

