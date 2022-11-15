LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Peggy Ann Sizemore Landress, 83, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Landress died Nov. 7.

