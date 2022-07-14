Peggy Ann Smither Sowder

Peggy Ann Caldwell Smither Sowder, age 85, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Peggy was born in Owenton, Kentucky, on January 24, 1937, to the late Edward C. Caldwell and Maude Hutton Caldwell. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Office of Disability Determination after over 40 years of service as a Professional Relations Officer. She mostly enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. 

She is survived by her children, Larry Smither (Debbie), Alex Eddie Smither (Rhonda) and Tonya Smither Hartley (Jamie); grandchildren, Shannon Smither Turner, Jeremy Smither (Katrina), Ashley Boler (Justin), Lexie Smither Gaines (T.J.), Lauren Smither Gash and Micah Smither (Kiana), Katelyn Hartley and Emily Hartley; great-grandchildren, Kaden Turner, Dalton Turner, Chelsea Smither, Dominic Johnson, Avery Boler, Harper Boler, Asher Boler, Taylor Gaines, Landyn Gaines, Ty Gaines, Zachary Gash, Ella Gash, Jonas Smither and Lylah Smither. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews; and by her dog, Dixie. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, U.V. “Bucker” Smither; her second husband, William “Paul” Sowder; and by her siblings, Harold Caldwell and Ella Mae Caldwell. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Kaden Turner, Dalton Turner, Jeremy Smither, Micah Smither, Justin Boler and T.J. Gaines. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Franklin County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

