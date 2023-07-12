Peggy Jeanne Moreland (Haines), 83, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones. Peggy was born on March 17, 1940, to the late Helen Haines Grierson Lee and Bert Haines in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ms. Moreland was a business owner in Frankfort, Kentucky, retired from Emerson Power Transmission in Maysville, Kentucky, and was a 1958 graduate of Tollesboro High School.

