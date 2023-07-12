Peggy Jeanne Moreland (Haines), 83, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones. Peggy was born on March 17, 1940, to the late Helen Haines Grierson Lee and Bert Haines in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ms. Moreland was a business owner in Frankfort, Kentucky, retired from Emerson Power Transmission in Maysville, Kentucky, and was a 1958 graduate of Tollesboro High School.
Peggy had an affinity for fast cars in her earlier years and a refined taste in antiques, jewelry and her morning coffee in her later years. What she enjoyed most was traveling and spending time with her family. On rare occasions, you could sometimes catch her clapping along to an Elvis Presley song or laughing at her own jokes.
She is survived by her four children, Jack (Teresa) Moreland of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Gina (Otis) Pruitt of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Jeff (Dawn) Moreland of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Jayna Curtis of Maysville, Kentucky; one sister, Barbara Serwna of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; grandchildren, Shane (Amber) Moreland of Frankfort, Kentucky, Rebecca (Joseph) Khoury of Louisville, Kentucky, Cody (Morgan) Moore of Birmingham, Alabama, Brianna (Ty) Sargent of Hebron, Kentucky, Jacob (Sequoia) Marraccini of Lexington, Kentucky, Caitlin Moreland (Theda Griffith) of Winchester, Kentucky, and Taylor (Austyn) Richardson of Frankfort, Kentucky; nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; and two nieces, Kristi (Ken) Geier of Morrow, Ohio, and Kathy (Mark) Sanders of Glasgow, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; two baby brothers, Bobby Ray and Ronald Edward Haines; and one son-in-law, Randy Curtis of Maysville, Kentucky.
There was a graveside service for friends and family on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Plainview Cemetery in Goshen, Ohio. Pastor Jeff McClain officiated.
Pallbearers were Shane Moreland, Cody Moore, Jacob Marraccini, Tyler Moreland, Ty Sargent, Austyn Richardson and Joseph Khoury. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 U.S. 62-E Cynthiana, KY 41031.
