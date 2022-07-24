A Mass of Christian Burial for Peggy L. Lewis, 84, wife of the late Bobby Lewis, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Lewis died on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

