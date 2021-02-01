Peggy Moore

Peggy Janice Hawkins Moore, age 81, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Moore was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 23, 1939, to William Lindon Hawkins and Sibyl Poe Hawkins. She was a lifelong member of North Fork Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Garland “Sonny” Moore, Jr.; daughters, Janice Moore Lively (David), Nancy Moore Reed (Jeff); and grandchildren, Melanie Tracy, McClain Reed, and Danae Reed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Moore Tracy; and brother, Dr. Rev. William Marvin Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Switzer Cemetery Committee, 3660 Rocky Branch Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.