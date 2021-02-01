Peggy Moore

Peggy Janice Hawkins Moore, age 81, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Moore was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 23, 1939, to William Lindon Hawkins and Sibyl Poe Hawkins. She was a lifelong member of North Fork Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Garland “Sonny” Moore, Jr.; daughters, Janice Moore Lively (David), Nancy Moore Reed (Jeff); and grandchildren, Melanie Tracy, McClain Reed, and Danae Reed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Moore Tracy; and brother, Dr. Rev. William Marvin Hawkins.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Switzer Cemetery Committee, 3660 Rocky Branch Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

