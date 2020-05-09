LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be observed for Pernell James Holt, 56, father of Robert Wayne Holt and Brandon James Holt. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Holt died Thursday.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, sign up for a new website account or purchase a Subscription to continue reading. If you have an existing print subscription, simply sign up for a digital account on the website to get access to premium digital content. Note - Please use the same email address you used when you purchased your subscription as this will make it even easier and faster for us to link to your account.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Recurring
|$6.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Recurring
|$74.99
|for 365 days
|Discounted Monthly Recurring
|$3.99
|for 30 days
|We Support Community Journalism
|$25.00
|for 30 days
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
Please Click "Sign Up" to get access to our content now while we process your new subscription.
Digital access for our loyal print subscribers is only a couple of clicks away. Please "Get started" and become a part of our online community as well.
Getting started will require that you either sign up for an account or if you have one log in and we will connect you digital and print accounts.
LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be observed for Pernell James Holt, 56, father of Robert Wayne Holt and Brandon James Holt. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Holt died Thursday.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.