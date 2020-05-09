LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be observed for Pernell James Holt, 56, father of Robert Wayne Holt and Brandon James Holt. Arrangements by Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Holt died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Pernell Holt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription