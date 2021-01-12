Services for Persis Lee Vansant, 96, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Vansant died Sunday.
