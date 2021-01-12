Services for Persis Lee Vansant, 96, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Vansant died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Persis Vansant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

