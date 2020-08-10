Coco Chanay Pike, age 11, (ShuhTzu), of Frankfort, passed away from cancer on Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Nov. 22, 2008.
Coco’s surviving parents are Dave and Minnie Pike, also of Frankfort.
Coco enjoyed her toys she received for Christmas every year. She like playing tug-o-war with them. She had a storage area for her toys upstairs, but would end up taking one downstairs to the family room almost every night until all them were downstairs. She certainly enjoyed her treats every night at 8:30. Somehow, she knew when time got close, she would start barking and that was the signal to go up and get her snacks.
Coco was a very intelligent little girl. You could look into her pretty eyes and tell she had to go outside. She enjoyed laying in the sun and being outside barking at the other dogs in the neighborhood and walking across the street to meet her human friends. She was a friendly little dog that wanted to meet people and get petted. If you scratched her back, she was your friend forever.
After Dave and Minnie found out she had cancer, Coco would have good and bad days as a human would have. It wasn’t until one morning she was lying on the floor in the living room and we looked into her face and she had the most pitiful look we have ever seen. We could obviously see she was in pain, but not crying. We didn’t want our “baby” suffering, so we knew this was the time to relieve her from this pain. Something just tells you.
When you have a pet, you become attached to one another. It’s hard to not love something like that. Coco was our “child” and we treated her as such. She wasn’t a dog or an animal, but a “family member.” Good-bye, Coco — we love you and will miss you!
We would like to give a “special thanks” to the Frankfort Animal Clinic — Doctors Denis King and Doug Peterson along with the staff for caring for Coco during her time of illness.
Coco Chanay will be cremated.
