Phil Blackburn, 72, husband of Rhonda (Redmon) Blackburn, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital. He succumbed to a traumatic spinal cord injury sustained after falling in his home.
Born in Lexington, Kentucky, he was the son of the late R.T. and Elizabeth (McClain) Blackburn. He graduated from Mercer County High School in 1968 and began his career with the state of Kentucky that same year. He retired from the Department of Information Systems in 1997.
In addition to his beloved wife of 41 years, Rhonda, he is also survived by his three daughters, Kelli Blackburn, Frankfort, Heather (Jason) Morris, Frankfort, and Ashlee (Jake) Larson, Lawrenceburg; his six granddaughters, Jordyn (Patrick Hydes) Bivens, Frankfort, Hallie (Dylon Baymon) Noftsger, Dublin, Ohio, Kylee Morris, Frankfort, Olivia Noftsger, Frankfort, Tatum Larson, Lawrenceburg, and Chloe Morris, Frankfort; one grandson, Christopher Morris, Frankfort; his two great-grandchildren, Benson and Hollyn Hydes, Frankfort; his brother, Tony Blackburn, Danville; his sisters, Regina (Dickie) Caldwell, Lawrenceburg, and Susan Blackburn, Lexington; his many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his innumerable friends.
Phil never met a stranger, he knew everyone, and was always quick to share a story, a joke or both. He was a funny guy. And, he could figure out the six degrees of separation with anyone, if given the time.
Phil was also an avid UK sports fan. He rooted for those C-A-T-S his entire life, through their good times and bad, with much gusto and aplomb. He loved and was loved by his family and friends.
He enjoyed life and celebrated it at every opportunity. Derby Day, traveling, playing games and cards, family birthday dinners, the holidays, poker, UK game days, Keeneland, tailgating, Friday Fellowship — none of these things will ever be the same without him. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow immediately after at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
