LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Philip John Cooke, 68, will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Cooke died Friday, March 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Cooke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

