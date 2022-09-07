Services for Philip Lee Peffer, 64, husband of Teresa "Trita" Spaulding Peffer, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Peffer died Tuesday, Sept. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Peffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

