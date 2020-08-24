Philip Swift.jpg

Philip Lee Swift

Philip L. Swift, 95, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully in his home Aug. 22, 2020.

Phil was born in Kokomo, Indiana, to Geraldine M. Burns and Franklin C. Swift. He was the widower of Reva J. Jenkins Swift and preceded in death by his brother, Gene F. Swift.

After serving in the 306th Bombardment Group of the 8th U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII where he flew 33 combat missions, Phil went to Indiana University earning a bachelor’s degree. Because of his passion for journalism he spent 10 years serving as an editor-in-chief, first for the Spencer Magnet, then The Woodford Sun and finally The State Journal.

Phil went on to work in Kentucky State government under Gov. Bert Combs and Gov. Ed Breathitt as the Commissioner of Aeronautics. From the early 1970s to the early 1980s, Phil supported U.S. Sen. Walter Dee Huddleston in the role of campaign manager and as his chief of staff in the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C.

After retiring in 1984, he and Reva returned to Frankfort. Phil then volunteered his time serving as president of the Kentucky State Book Fair for several years.

Phil is survived by his children Ben J. Swift, Amy E. Bersson and Brian C. Swift; his grandchildren, Laura E. Bersson, Jonathan S. Bersson and Elizabeth M. Bersson; his son-in-law, Thomas F. Bersson; and his niece, Gina Caine.

Phil’s ashes will be placed in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery alongside his wife, Reva and son, David. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

