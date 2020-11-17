Philip W. Alrdidge

Philip W. Aldridge, 58, of Lawrenceburg, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. He was born July 16, 1962, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Wilmer and Dolores Aldridge.
After graduation from Western Hills High School, he served our country as a Petty Officer 3rd Class in the United State Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a devoted, loving husband to the love of his life, Christine.
Philip is survived by his children, Erica Taylor (Brad), Samantha Wallace (Jay) and Philip Aldridge Jr.; his brother, Lindsey Aldridge (Rhonda); a sister, Debra Cheak (John); grandchildren, Haley Janssen, Kaitlyn Taylor, Jackson Taylor, Savannah Wallace, Kasey Barnes, Alexander Janssen, Brooklyn Wallace, Tristan Barnes and Jaylyn Barnes; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Aldridge; his parents, Wilmer and Dolores Aldridge; and brother, Wilmer Aldridge Jr.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Capital City Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of his children.
