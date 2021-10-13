LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life for Phillip Edward Dixon, 80, husband of Wilanna Dixon, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at New Life Church, Frankfort. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Dixon died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Dixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

