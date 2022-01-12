No services for Phillip "Gump" Jason Newton, 49, are planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Newton died Monday, Jan. 10. 

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription