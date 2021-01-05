Phillip Harris, 66, loving husband of Lisa Hurst Harris, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, Phillip was born on Aug. 26, 1954, to Leamon and Mary Louise Harris.
In addition to his wife, Phillip is also survived by his son, Phillip Scott Harris; grandchildren, Dylan, Jazmine, Kaitlyn, Savannah, Noah and Kaylen; sister, Phyllis (Pat) Springsten; brother, James Harris; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, RJ.
A dedicated and loyal employee of Brock McVey/Ferguson for 41 years, he was a well-respected and valued employee. He will be missed by many members of his family and his special friends.
Phillip was a hard-working man who loved to do gardening with his wife and also enjoyed working on projects on his home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. As Phillip was a great animal lover, expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Franklin County Humane Society. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
