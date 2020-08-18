Graveside services for Phillip "Jack" B. Sapp, 95, widower of Marie Ann Sapp, will be 11 a.m. on Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sapp died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Sapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

