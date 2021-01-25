Services for Phillip Johnson, 74, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Johnson died Thursday.
