MIDWAY — Services for Phillip Lee McDaniel, 80, husband of Evelyn Thomas McDaniel, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at  Midway United Methodist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. McDaniel died Monday, May 2.

