Phillip Milliken Montgomery, age 49, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Private services will be held at a later date. 

Phillip Montgomery

Phillip was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 20, 1973, to Larry Van Montgomery and Joan Elaine Feck Montgomery. He was an avid golf lover. 

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Cameron Dunaway and Chloe Brasher, both of Mississippi; and sisters, Katherine Wainscott (Mark) and Jill Lovell (Thomas); granddaughter, Reese Elaine Dunaway; and by two nieces, Sawyier Wainscott and Olivia Lovell. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

