VERSAILLES — A Graveside service for Phillip “Phil” Long, 78, husband of Pat Long, will be noon Monday at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Long died Wednesday.

