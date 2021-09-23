Phillip Smith

Phillip Gipson Smith, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Bill Hartung officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday. 

Phillip was born in Frankfort on December 7, 1959, to Charles E. Smith and Patricia Triplett Smith. He was employed by Power Service Agency as a regional sales manager. Phillip was an avid University of Kentucky and NASCAR fan. Most of all, he loved spending over 25 years of his life refereeing several sports for many kids in the community. 

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Shayne Allen Smith; sister, Jennifer Lewis-Bass (Stephen); half-brother, Charles “Chuck” Smith; grandchildren, Abigail Smith, Isabella Smith-Hackworth, Noah Smith, and Triston Smith; great-grandchildren, Lennon Wyatt, Bailee Smith, and Alayna Smith; niece, Andrea Lewis-Womack (Seth); great-nephew, Dylan Womack and great-niece Delaney Womack. He was also blessed with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

Phillip was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole Haverty Smith; maternal grandparents, Harry Triplett and Geneva Triplet Vaughn; paternal grandparents, Henry Smith and Alice Smith; and brother-in-law, John R. Lewis, III. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Womack, Noah Smith, Charles “Chuck” Smith, and Efren “Alex” Prado, Jeremy Triplett, and Rick Waddle. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Smith, Jimmy Smith, Mike Triplett, Triston Smith, Ed Stansberry, Bob Ault, and Pat Grugin. 

