Phillip Triplett, age 56, passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Phillip was born in Frankfort on March 26, 1963, to the late Lawrence Thomas and Wilma Isabel Kirk Triplett. He retired as a supervisor from the Kentucky state government Transportation Cabinet after 23 years of service.
A simple man, he enjoyed time spent at home and outdoors, fishing, gardening, and especially loved being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Triplett Cloud (Drew); siblings, Larry Triplett, Jenny Carroll (Ken) and Pam Bowman; grandchildren, Carter Phillip Cloud and Dawson Andrew Cloud; and by several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.