Services for Phillip Triplett, 56, are at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon until the 2 p.m. service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Triplett died Wednesday.

