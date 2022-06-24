VERSAILLES — A celebration of life for Phillip Wayne Conner, 78, husband of Dorothy Conner, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A gathering of family and friends will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Conner died Wednesday, June 22.

