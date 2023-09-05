LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Phoebe “Carol” Allen Hunsinger, 83, wife of Richard D. “Dick” Hunsinger, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Sept. 23 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Anderson County Backpack Buddies, Friends of the Anderson Public Library or Bluegrass Care Navigators in honor of Carol Hunsinger. Hunsinger died Thursday, Aug. 31, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

