Services for Phyliss Kaye Hagy, 73, wife of Edmund Hagy, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Hagy died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyliss Hagy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

