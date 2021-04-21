LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Phyllis Ann Ethington, 78, will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anderson County Senior Citizens Center. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Ethington died at home Tuesday.

