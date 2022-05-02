LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Phyllis Ann Webb Cornish, 86, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Cornish died Sunday, May 1, at Harrodsburg Health Care in Harrodsburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Cornish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription