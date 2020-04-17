LEXINGTON — No services for Phyllis Buckler Haight, 78, will be held. Cremation was chosen. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Haight died Friday.

