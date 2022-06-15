Visitation for Phyllis Case Fried, resident of Dominion Senior Living, will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort with burial to follow at Lexington Cemetery. Fried died Tuesday, June 14, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Fried, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 20
Graveside Service
Monday, June 20, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Lexington Cemetery
833 W. Main Street
Lexington, KY 40508
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Jun 20
Visitation
Monday, June 20, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription