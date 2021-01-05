Phyllis H. McClain

Phyllis Lee Hockensmith McClain, age 61, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Services will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at noon with Rev. Ronnie McKinney and Bro. Phil LaMaster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and at Peaks Mill Christian Church from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday.
Mrs. McClain was born in Frankfort on Aug. 3, 1959, to the late Cecil Voight Hockensmith and Doris Jean Daniel Hockensmith. She retired from the Frankfort Plant Board after serving many years as a customer service representative. She was a beloved member of Peaks Mill Christian Church.
A woman with a selfless heart, Mrs. McClain could often be found serving her community through donations, charities and church ministries, especially with the Salvation Army and Beach Club Ministry. Beyond serving her community, she was most proud to be called a “Professional Grandma” to her cherished grandchildren.
Her love for her grandchildren can certainly be described as magical. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, beloved mother and daughter, and precious “Mammaw.”
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Louis Edward McClain; children, Stephanie McClain Shaffer, Billie McClain Gannone (Jason), and Brandon McClain (Michelle); mother, Doris Jean Daniel Hockensmith; siblings, Sarah Miller (Charlie) and Ronald Hockensmith (Cathy); grandchildren, Colleen and Addison Shaffer, Anthony and Gianna Gannone; and Kendall, Kennedy, Kensley and Kenston McClain; and by her sisters-in-law, Donna Hockensmith and Claudia Hockensmith. She was also blessed with many, many nieces and nephews; as well as her special next-door neighbors, Donna DeSpain and the late James Robert DeSpain.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Brendella Hockensmith, Steve Hockensmith, Betty Anglin and Freddie Hockensmith.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon McClain, Jason Gannone, Jeff Shaffer, Andy Calvert, Michael Hockensmith, Chris Anglin, Thomas Hockensmith and Nathan Hockensmith.
The family would like to welcome any and all who feel comfortable to attend the services to join in sharing memories of Phyllis.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvation Army or Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.