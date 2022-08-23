Services for Phyllis Hartley, 81, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Harley died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Hartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

